Bhubaneswar: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her sixth consecutive Budget February 1, surpassing the five budget streak of her predecessors, including Manmohan Singh, Ar un Jaitley, P Chidambaram and Yashwant Sinha, Orissa POST takes time out to speak to a cross-section of citizens and experts about their expectations from the Interim Budget – the last before the general elections 2024.

Basudev Bhatt, an educationist, expects more allocation for National Education Policy (NEP) for this academic year. “We need huge funds for implementation of education schemes in India,” Bhatt said adding that Odisha needs more than Rs 2 lakh-crore budget for infrastructure development.

This is a crucial period for education, especially when general elections are round the corner, he added.

Srusti Mishra, a student, said, “I truly believe the government will look into easing the financial and regulatory challenges revolving around the expansion of higher education institutes. The Budget for education should focus on empowering our youths to be ready for a fast-evolving world.” The Budget may also put emphasis on skill development, online learning platforms, teacher training, and initiatives for affordability and accessibility, particularly for marginalised communities, she added.

Amrit Pattajoshi, a doctor by profession, opined that the government should provide more funds for research in healthcare. There should also be increased deduction for health insurance premiums and some social security schemes for the high taxpayers.

Similarly, environmentalist Jaya Krushna Panigrahi said, “Expectations from the Union Budget, especially when the general elections are knocking at the door, remains sky-high in each and every field. While lowand middle-income groups have strong hopes of tackling price rise, improving public health facility and creating jobs, the nation needs to explore further economic potential and sustainable infrastructure development focusing on future security.” However, environment enthusiasts are keen to see in the Budget ambitious climate mitigation and adaptation measures and enhanced scope for green businesses, jobs and infrastructural developments, he added.

Alok Ranjan Behera, an economist, felt that the Interim Budget is going to be crucial. He said that the Centre should focus on agriculture and rural economy keeping in mind the elections. “Moreover, the government will try to impress the voters with incentives and freebies. “MSMEs will get incentives in the Budget,” he added.

