Balasore: A builder was beheaded by unidentified miscreants at Achyutapur village under Remuna block in Balasore district Sunday. Past enmity over land-related issues is suspected to be the reason behind the murder.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Behera from the same locality.

According to a source, Behera was inspecting a plot at Achyutapur village in the morning when he was attacked by the miscreants who came on a two-wheeler with sharp weapons.

Later, some locals spotted his body and head lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police.

Upon reaching the spot, the police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem after preliminary investigation.

While the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, the possibility of past enmity can’t be ruled out, police said. Registering a case, the police have launched an investigation and a manhunt to nab the miscreants.

PNN