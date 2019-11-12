Kendrapara: The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul not only let loose devastation by claiming one life and injuring several others, the calamity also affected several thatched houses, uprooted trees, electric utility poles and telephone towers along the coast by destroying paddy crops in Kendrapara district.

The cyclone left a trail of destruction in the Bhitarkanika National park (BNP). According to Rajnagar Mangrove (forest) and wildlife division DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash, gales and high tides eroded a portion of Nasi-2 beach in Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, a favourite nesting destination of thousands of endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

Lakhs of turtles for years used to lay eggs en masse on the beach. Its width which used to be more than 1,000 metres has shrunk to nearly 500 metres and Bulbul has also played its part in wreaking havoc.

Several thatched cottages, set up to promote eco-tourism, have suffered losses. Their thatched roofs have been blown away. Although, the wildlife population has not been affected much in the cyclone, several trees at Dangamala crocodile schemes were uprooted, said Swati Mohanty, the ACF–cum-range-in-charge of Kanika forest Range.

According to Debashis Bhoi, the Ranger of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, several thatched camp sheds collapsed under the impact of Bulbul.

While the calamity destroyed two sheds at Agarnashi, it damaged three thatched sheds in the area. Besides, more than 200 trees, including Bani, Sundari and other mangrove varieties were uprooted in Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.

Environmentalists now apprehend that if the beach erosion is not contained immediately, then the endangered marine species would skip nesting at Nasi-2.

Similarly, in the wake of the cyclonic storm, cracks have developed on the compound wall of Talachua forest beat house whereas solar panels installed at the tourist cottages were also damaged in Kalibhanjadiha, said DFO Dash.

If official sources are to be believed, Bulbul has uprooted hundreds of trees including casuarinas in Dangamal crocodile scheme along with destroying eco-tourism thatched houses, a wooden bridge to connect jetty at Kalibhanjadiha in Bhitarkanika National park.

Temporary tourist sheds and a tourism complex were damaged. Dozens of trees were also uprooted within Dangamal Scheme area.

The ODRAF personnel and Talachua Marine Police team led by its IIC took up restoration work after the cyclone damaged several avenue plantation while electricity and water connections were severely affected in Dangamal scheme area, said Kanika forest ranger Swati Mohanty.

More than a hundred avian nests were damaged due to the cyclonic storm. Even, a catamaran boat’s roof was damaged due to gales, stated DFO Dash.

