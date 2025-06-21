Leeds: Jasprit Bumrah provided an early breakthrough for India, but Ben Duckett (53 batting) and Ollie Pope (48 batting) took England to 107/1 at tea on the second day of the first Test here Saturday.

The hosts now trail by 364 runs.

Bumrah had Zak Crawley (4) caught by Karun Nair at first slip in the first over and nearly had his second in the seventh but Ravindra Jadeja spilled a regulation catch at backward point off Duckett when he was on 15.

Duckett was batting on 53 off 76 balls with eight fours, accompanied by Pope on 48 from 63 balls with seven boundaries.

The start of England’s innings was delayed due to a rain intervention and thus the second session was an extended one.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 471 in the first innings after Rishabh Pant (134) joined Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and Shubman Gill (147) in hitting centuries.

For England, skipper Ben Stokes and fast bowler Josh Tongue took four wickets each.

Brief scores: India 471 vs England 107/1 in 24 overs (Ben Duckett 53 batting, Ollie Pope 48 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 1/23) by 364 runs.

PTI