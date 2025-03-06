Jammu: March 6 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the Legislative Assembly Thursday that Bungus Valley in Kupwara district will be developed as an offbeat tourist destination.

The CM said the government is planning to develop Bungus as an off-beat destination and that funds for providing some basic facilities for tourists have been allocated, but the utilization of funds is linked to the forest clearance being granted, which is important for planned development of the area.

The Chief Minister was responding to a question by Member Sheikh Khurshed regarding the funds utilized for the development of Bungus Valley over the last two years.

As the Minister of the Tourism Department, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed the Legislative Assembly that the approved allocation for the current financial year 2024-25 is Rs 30 lakh, with Rs 24 lakh already released.

Replying during the Question Hour of the ongoing Budget Session, the Chief Minister stated that the entire land in Bungus Valley falls under the Forest Department.

Accordingly, the matter has been taken up with the Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara for intervention in identifying land parcels for the proposed works in consultation with the Forest department.

“Once the land parcels are identified by the Forest Department, the necessary permissions and NOCs shall be sought on the Parivesh Portal for Forest Clearance,” he informed.

To maintain ecological balance, the Chief Minister said the department has focused on avoiding the construction of massive buildings and hotels.

“The aim would be to develop the area as an eco-tourism destination. The department would focus on creating basic recreation facilities, rain shelters, public conveniences, signages, lighting, and waste disposal facilities for visitors”, he told the House.

Additionally, he stated that to safeguard the livelihood of local shepherds, nomads, and other inhabitants of Bungus Valley, the J&K Tourism Department has initiated the process of registering Paying Guest Houses in the area.

“This will help to preserve and promote local culture, traditions, and cuisine and would be an immersive travel experience for tourists,” the CM said.

The House was informed that 19 paying guest houses in the proximity of Bungus Valley are registered with the Department of Tourism, Kashmir. The Chief Minister also stated that the Bungus Festival would be organised to provide wider publicity to this scenic destination.

IANS