Berhampur: A major accident was averted in Odisha’s Gajapati district Sunday after a private bus carrying around 50 passengers lost one of its front wheels while in motion.

The incident took place near the Mohana Port Division office when the private bus named ‘Harihara’ was travelling from Berhampur to Brahmani village.

According to eyewitnesses, the front wheel on the driver’s side suddenly detached, causing the vehicle to veer toward a roadside shop. The driver, however, managed to keep control of the bus and safely steer it to the roadside, preventing what could have been a serious mishap.

No injuries were reported among the passengers or pedestrians, though the shop owner narrowly escaped being hit by the swerving vehicle, sources said.