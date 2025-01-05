Keonjhar: Seven policemen were injured when an unidentified bus rammed into their jeep late Friday night while they were patrolling near Dangapani village on NH-49, under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station in Keonjhar district.

According to sources, the green-coloured bus struck the police vehicle at a high speed while the officers were on patrol near a petrol pump. The impact caused the police jeep to crash into the back of a truck and overturn. The officers escaped death by a whisker, with seven of them sustaining injuries.

Police officials from the district headquarters rushed to the scene, rescued and took the personnel to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Sub-inspector Sushmita Har of Sadar police station confirmed that a case has been filed against the unidentified bus driver and an investigation is on.

PNN