Bhubaneswar: A 42-year-old man was arrested by Tamando police Saturday in connection with a tragic hit-and-run incident that led to the death of a 19-month-old child. The child was allegedly run over and dragged by the suspect’s mini-truck, sustaining fatal injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Abhay Kumar Nayak, a resident of Balipatna, located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

A senior officer at the Tamando police station said that the incident took place Friday evening when the victim’s family was returning home on their motorcycle. The child and his parents were involved in a head-on collision with Nayak’s mini-truck near the Bhagabanpur bus stand.

Instead of stopping to help the family, Nayak allegedly fled the scene, dragging the victims for several meters. Witnesses quickly gathered and tried to stop the truck, but Nayak managed to escape after a brief confrontation with locals. The child’s parents, though injured, survived and were rushed to a nearby hospital by bystanders. Tragically, the infant later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The Tamando police have charged Abhay under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS and produced him before a local court Saturday for further remand.

