Berhampur: Bus services were severely affected Tuesday due to a strike called by the private bus owners’ association opposing temporary relocation of bus stand.

However, sources said passengers suffered due to the decision of the association as privates buses stayed off the roads in the town.

According to the locals, the Ganjam district administration had urged the association to provide bus services from Haladiapadar bus stand instead of the Berhampur bus stand for two months in view of the repair and renovation of the Berhampur bus stand.

A meeting between the officials of the administration and senior members of the association held Monday remained inconclusive as the bus owners kept on opposing the decision of the administration.

Meanwhile, the association has decided to continue the boycott and halt bus services from the town till the conclusion of the repair and renovation work of the erstwhile bus stand. Bus owners have also decided to park the buses near their residences.

PNN