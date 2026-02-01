Quetta: Bus services from major cities of Pakistan to Quetta remained suspended due to the prevailing security situation in Balochistan, with all buses being stopped at Rakhni, resulting in hundreds of travellers being stranded, local media reported Sunday, citing transport sources.

According to officials and transport operators, the suspension of bus services between Quetta and other parts of Pakistan Saturday impacted several people in multiple cities. Bus operators stated services from and to Quetta would remain suspended until further notice amid the prevailing security situation in Balochistan.

At the same time, internet services have been suspended in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan, further impacting the daily lives of people. Commercial activity and regular communications have been affected due to the disruption of internet services and the partial or complete suspension of air and train services.

Students’ education has also been impacted in Balochistan. The Cadet College Mastung’s administration announced that the entry test scheduled for Sunday (February 1) will now be held February 5 due to unavoidable circumstances. The disruption in internet services and bus services comes after the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) Saturday announced that it had launched the second phase of its “Operation Herof” in Balochistan. Since BLA’s announcement, reports of attacks and armed clashes have been reported from various areas.

Calling it a “declaration of decisive resistance”, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, in a brief statement, said the new phase is directed against “the occupying state and all its military and administrative structures.” He said that by standing alongside Baloch fighters, the people of Balochistan would “defeat the enemy in every city, street and neighbourhood,” stressing that the operation seeks to demonstrate that “there is no place for the occupier in Balochistan.”

Citing residents and local sources, the Balochistan Post reported that the security situation remained highly tense across several regions in the province, including Quetta, Nushki, Kalat, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kharan, Gwadar, Pasni, Tump, Buleda and Dhadar, amid reports of heavy gunfire, explosions and attacks on Pakistani police and military sites.

Meanwhile, residents in provincial capital Quetta reported gunfire and explosions in multiple areas, including the highly sensitive Red Zone.

Reports suggest that armed men attacked a Pakistani police mobile van on Sariab Road in Quetta, killing two personnel and setting the vehicle on fire, with gunfire reported from the direction of the railway station.

In a new statement sent to media outlets, the BLA said during the second phase of ‘Operation Herof’, it has launched “simultaneous, coordinated attacks” in 10 cities in the province, including Quetta, Nushki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat, Kharan, Gwadar, Pasni, Tump and Buleda.

According to the BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the group had attacked “military and administrative structures,” disrupted the movement of “enemy forces”, and “pushed back” Pakistani troops in multiple areas.

The statement added that “Fidayeen attacks” targeted Pakistani army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) camps in Quetta, Pasni, Gwadar, Noshki and Dalbandin, asserting that the group’s Majeed Brigade had “successfully entered army camps and captured large sections of them,” with “fierce fighting” continuing. The BLA claimed that “dozens” of Pakistani military personnel had been “neutralised” so far.

In a separate message released through the BLA’s media wing, the group’s commander-in-chief, Bashir Zeb Baloch, called on the people of Balochistan to “come out of their homes and fight against Pakistani forces.”

“This struggle does not belong to any single individual but to collective consciousness. When a nation stands united, the enemy cannot avoid defeat despite its power. The Baloch nation is urged to step out and become part of Operation Herof,” The Balochistan post quoted Bashir as saying.