Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Business Eminence Awards ceremony organised jointly by OrissaPOST and Odia daily Dharitri is being held at Hotel Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar, Saturday.

Editor of OrissaPOST and Dharitri Tathagata Satpathy, CEO of OrissaPOST and Dharitri Adyasha Satpathy, Managing Director of Atmosphere Core Salil Panigrahi, Principal Secretary of Department of Electronics & IT, and OCAC Chairman Manoj Kumar Mishra, jointly inaugurated the mega event. While Panigrahi is the Chief Guest, Mishra is the Chief Speaker.

In her welcome address, OrissaPOST and Dharitri CEO Adyasha Satpathy briefed the audience about the event.

“Generally, most parents in our part of the world want their kids to study well and get a decent job. It is good to emphasize academic success, but when it comes to developing an entrepreneurial mindset, our society still lags behind. So kudos to people who have done it. Because all of the awardees present here have shown a path to youngsters that success can also be achieved by starting something of your own. OrissaPOST and Dharitri are proud to honour all of you,” she said.

Addressing the audience, Chief Speaker Manoj Kumar Mishra said, “Earlier people used to look down upon entrepreneurship and admired government jobs. I appeal to all of you not to do this to yourself or to your children. Because, nowadays one works like a private-sector employee in government but does get paid like that. If you can predict the next problem that mankind might face and use technologies to address that, you can be the next millionaire,” he added.

The Chief Guest Salil Panigrahi said, “It is very important for entrepreneurs to maintain transparency. Just be absolutely truthful to your partners, bankers, investors and employees. If your thought process is clear, I am 100 per cent sure that everybody will believe in you and success will follow”.

OrissaPOST Editor Tathagata Satpathy in his address said, “We Odias are not a servant race. If you read our (Odia) history, we fought many battles, thrived in trade by navigating the unexpectedness of seas, and brought social transformations in the past. So, if we can believe in ourselves and tap into our true potential, then we can surely become the economic powerhouse of India,” he stated.

Chief Guest Salil Panigrahi, Chief Speaker Manoj Kumar Mishra and Editor of Dharitri & OrissaPOST Tathagata Satpathy present awards to eminent business personalities

It may be mentioned here that the event was attended by several business personalities from different sectors. The award ceremony has been organised by the newspapers to recognise the outstanding work of industrialists despite a challenging business environment.

