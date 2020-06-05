Scorching sun, hot wind and humidity cause many problems including dehydration, headaches, body aches, sluggishness, etc. However, by making subtle changes in our daily routine and food and adopting some methods, one can remain fit through the summer season.

70 per cent of our body is water. Drinking less water leads to dehydration in summer. Headache, dizziness, nausea also start side by side. So we should drink at least eight to 10 glasses of water in a day, so that we can protect ourselves from dehydration.

Cover your head and face with a cotton cloth while stepping outside house. Also carry water with you. If possible, do not stay out for much longer. You can also carry glucose packets.

Eat light meals as much as possible in summer that are easy to digest, avoid eating too much fried, roasted and spices. Include fibrous vegetables like Ivy gourd, pointed gourd in food. Vegetables like beetroot, onion, cucumber, must be eaten as salad. Apart from this, mango juice should also be taken, which protects us from heat. Apart from this, one must also include yogurt in diet.

Seasonal fruits greatly benefit our body, so we must eat them. Eating watermelon, melon, grapes is beneficial, it also removes nutritional deficiencies in our body, as well as they contain plenty of water, which helps to fulfill the lack of water in our body. One can also include fruits in diet as a salad.

Whatever the season, exercise is beneficial for the body. We must also exercise in summer. Toxins come out through sweating. Jogging or just walking in the morning can make our whole body fit.