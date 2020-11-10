Bhubaneswar: The fourth round of counting ended with BJD candidates leading in both Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly seats.

Results till the end of fourth round:

BJD’s Bijay Shankar Das, in Tirtol, was leading with 15,131 votes, followed by BJP’s Rajkishore Behera (9,505), Congress’s Himanshu Bhusan Mallick (1,935), CPI’s Bijay Kumar Bhoi (296), independent candidate Golap Majari Bhoi (47), independent candidate Ramesh Chandra Mallick (42), independent candidate Arjuna Charan Behera (38), independent candidate Sachitra Mallick (29), independent candidate Rabindra Nath Sethy (21) and NOTA (148).

Similarly, in Balasore Sadar constituency, BJD’s Swarup Kumar Das was leading as he polled 14,480 votes so far. At the same time, BJP’s Manas Kumar Dutta and Congress’s Mamata Kundu received 11,809 and 1,466 votes respectively. Independent candidates Benudhar Barik, Bhagyauddit Daspattanayak and Md Numan Khan bagged 127, 40 and 25 votes respectively. 86 votes polled as NOTA.

