Sydney: Cricket Australia (CA) decided Tuesday to retain Sydney as the venue for the third Test against India. Earlier there were talks that the game may be shifted to the MCG because of the outbreak of a second wave of COVID-19. It was then thought that due to the stringent COVID-19 border restrictions, the teams’ movement would be affected from this city to Brisbane for the fourth Test. However, Cricket Australia with the announcement ended all speculation. The third Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), beginning January 7. Melbourne was placed on standby in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney’s northern beaches before Christmas.

“Despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am delighted to say Cricket Australia remains on track to deliver the men’s international series as scheduled,” Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO Nick Hockley was quoted as saying by ‘cricket.Com.Au’.

The fourth and final Test is scheduled from January 19 in Brisbane, Queensland. The state has placed strict border restrictions on arrivals from Sydney.

“We have met regularly over the past week to assess the unfolding public health situation in Sydney and gauge its impact on border restrictions around Australia,” Hockley said.

“…To that end, we have made the decision to keep the New Year’s Test at the SCG, which has a wonderful recent history of hosting the Pink Test and Jane McGrath Day on the third day of play,” he added.

The outbreak had earlier jeopardised the arrangements for the fourth Test at the Gabba with Queensland closing its border for anyone coming from the Greater Sydney area.

“We are confident that both this match, and the fourth Test in Brisbane, will play out in a safe and successful manner. We are very grateful to the Queensland Government for their willingness to work with us to deliver the series as planned in a manner that places the safety and wellbeing of the players, officials, staff and the wider community as its top priority,” Hockley informed.

“In response to the public health situation in NSW and the requirements of the Queensland Government, CA will put in place appropriate biosecurity measures and we thank all players, staff and broadcasters for their cooperation to play the matches safely,” he added.