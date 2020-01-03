Puri: Gobardhan Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati Friday claimed that violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) could be avoided if there were proper consultations and deliberations on the issue prior to the enactment of the law.

The seer claimed that any law with regard to the citizenship of a country is a sensitive issue and several countries of the world have witnessed turmoil in this regard. “The United Nations Organisation (UNO) should look into the issue and take appropriate steps,” he said.

Saraswati, however, pleaded for the establishment of a few Hindu states in the world. “The world has altogether 204 nations. Among them, at least 50 are Islamic countries. There are also several countries for Catholic people. However, there is no country for the Hindus. People who believe in Hinduism are residing in several countries of the world. The UNO should take note of the issue and declare India, Nepal and Bhutan as Hindu states at the first phase,” he said.

The seer also pleaded that Hindus who have been facing atrocities in other countries should be rehabilitated in India, Nepal and Bhutan. “The UNO should set up a special court to rehabilitate the religious minorities and safeguard their human rights,” he argued.

The Shankaracharya claimed that India is a liberal and tolerant country. India has provided equal rights and liberties to all communities. “But, our liberal attitude should not bring us trouble,” he said.

Saraswati argued that people who are governing the country or any state must consider all aspects and opt for proper deliberations and discussions before taking any decision on any issue.