New Delhi: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav Thursday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a commitment given by the party to the persecuted minorities from Afghanistan-Pakistan-Bangladesh, hitting out at the “bleeding hearts” who were complaining about the bill.

“It was passed by the last Lok Sabha but couldn’t reach RS and lapsed. A revised bill is coming. Upholding India’s tradition to shelter the persecuted in the neighbourhood,” he tweeted.

The Union cabinet Wednesday gave its nod to the bill which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there.

“For all others about whom the bleeding hearts’ are complaining, Indian citizenship laws are there. Naturalized citizenship is an option for others who legally claim Indian citizenship. All other illegals will be infiltrators. No country in the world accepts illegal migrants,” he said.

PTI