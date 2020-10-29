New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved Thursday a Rs 10,211-crore project to improve the safety and performance of select dams across India. Among those included in the list are 36 dams in Odisha.

The Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) – Phase II and Phase III – is financially supported by the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The project envisages comprehensive rehabilitation of 736 existing dams located across India. This includes 189 dams in Rajasthan, 167 in Maharashtra, 59 in Tamil Nadu, 41 in Karnataka, 39 in Uttar Pradesh other than those in Odisha. It will be implemented over a period of 10 years duration in two phases, each of six years duration with two years overlapping from April, 2021 to March 2031.

According to the government, the share of external funding is Rs 7,000 crore of the total project cost. The balance Rs 3,211 crore is to be borne by the concerned Implementing Agencies (IAs). The contribution of the Union Government is Rs 1,024 crore as loan liability and Rs 285 crore as counter-part funding for central component.

The project aims to improve the safety and performance of selected existing dams and associated appurtenances in a sustainable manner and to strengthen the dam safety institutional setup in participating states as well as at central level. It also aims to explore the alternative nincidental means at few of selected dams to generate the incidental revenue for sustainable operation and maintenance of dams

