New Delhi: As promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, Union Cabinet Friday approved a Bill and related provisions aimed at setting up fast-track courts and giving harsher punishment in cases of paper leaks and exam malpractices, official sources said.

The proposed legislation is expected to be introduced in Parliament next week, said sources.

The development comes close to Prime Minister Modi’s announcement Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action will be introduced in Parliament.

As suggested in the Bill, the proposed fast-track courts will be mandated to complete trials and deliver verdicts within three months, the sources said.

Earlier in a video message, the Prime Minister said that the Central government has prepared a comprehensive draft Bill to introduce stricter provisions and stringent punishments in paper leak cases.

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi, in a video message, said: “More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!”

Addressing the deep distress caused by paper leaks to students and their families, the Prime Minister said on Thursday that the Union government has taken multiple measures over the past two-and-a-half months, leading to the arrest and imprisonment of those responsible.

“I am aware that paper leaks cause immense distress to students and their parents,” he added.

Highlighting the Union government’s priority to safeguard the future of examinees, PM Modi on his X account said that all resources were mobilised to conduct examinations without delay for nearly 22 lakh (2.2 million) students.

“The results were declared just five days ago July 19, and we are receiving news of the joy felt by successful students across the country,” he added.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the Union government will not rest on its laurels.

PM Modi said he personally worked tirelessly to prepare a strong proposal for fast-track courts and stringent punishments for those involved in examination malpractices.

“This matter is likely to be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow, and the proposal will be finalised after incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues,” he said.