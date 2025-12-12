Bhubaneswar: If everything goes well, a new office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India – Eastern Region will start functioning from the City here April 15, 2026. According to official communication, the CAG has approved the creation of its office for Eastern Region in Bhubaneswar, marking a major step toward decentralising oversight and strengthening audit administration across eastern India. The new office will run from the office of Principal Accountant General (Audit-1) from Odia New Year, it said.

The Eastern Region Headquarters will be headed by a Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General (DyCAG)/Additional Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General (ADAI) (Eastern Region) and will assume all roles and responsibilities currently handled by the Eastern Region wing at the CAG’s headquarters in New Delhi. “This structural shift is expected to bring decision-making closer to the ground, ensuring quicker resolution of audit issues and more effective monitoring of regional audit and administrative matters,” said the statement. The new headquarters will oversee the Audit Offices of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, enabling more focused coordination and better supervision of audit activities across the four states.