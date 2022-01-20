Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court Thursday directed that the administration must ensure that no loudspeaker is used near the residence of BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari after 8 pm.

Hearing a petition by Adhikari on the security of his residence, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha said that the MLA’s house at Contai in Purba Medinipur district is in a sensitive area and asked the administration to intimate the court about norms of giving permission for holding rallies or meetings near it.

The leader of the opposition enjoys the status of a cabinet minister, the court said.

It imposed a ban on the use of loudspeakers near the BJP leader’s residence after 8 pm.

The court also directed that the central force personnel deployed for the security of Adhikari and the state police would decide how CCTVs would be installed in and around his residence.

The next date of hearing is February 14.

PTI