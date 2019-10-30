Bhubaneswar: Following Congress’ debacle in recently held Bijepur by-poll, the voices of dissent were raised from certain leaders for removal of Niranjan Patnaik from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president post.

The issue was raised during a meeting of some Congress leaders including Ashok Samal and Bapi Sarkhel held at Panthanivas here Wednesday on the prospects of party and the leadership. A few of them raised slogans and demanded to elevate Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim to the past of PCC president while some others opposed the move.

“Given the fact that the party has become directionless under the leadership of PCC chief Niranjan Patnaik, there is little doubt that Patnaik cannot take the responsibility ahead. Congress needs a leader who is dynamic, conventional and has an uncompromising mentality, and Mohammed Moquim is perfect for the role,” stated a release issued by some group of Congress leaders after the meeting.

They also alleged that a few leaders are being neglected while some leaders are getting undue favours and many others switched to other parties because of lack of strong leadership.

Sarkhel said, “The meeting is not a conspiracy against anyone rather we are trying to strengthen the party right from the grassroots. Odisha Congress definitely needs a change of guard and a young leader like Moquim is fit. But the decision still lies on AICC.”

Samal too demanded for a change in guard and said a leader, who is capable enough to take the party forward, should be the leader of the team.

Sources said a team of Congress leaders is likely to meet AICC president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi in the first week of November and submit a unanimous proposal to make Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim the OPCC chief.

Meanwhile, Niranjan said he himself wants to be relieved of the party responsibilities. “Party members should refrain from convening such factional closed-door meetings and not tarnish Congress’ image anymore. Those who want to be the PCC chief, please let me know, I will recommend the names to AICC,” he added.