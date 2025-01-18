New Delhi: The “cancer” of terrorism is now consuming Pakistan’s own body politic and that country remains an “exception” in India’s neighbourhood in view of its support for cross-border terrorist activities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

He said the entire sub-continent has a shared interest in Pakistan “abjuring” that approach of supporting terrorism.

The external affairs minister was delivering the Nani Palkhivala memorial lecture in Mumbai.

“Pakistan remains the exception in our neighbourhood in view of its support for cross-border terrorism, and that cancer is now consuming its own body politic,” he said.

“There are also issues in respect of two other neighbours, Myanmar and Afghanistan. We, in India have longstanding people-to-people ties with both societies and we must be mindful that those more proximate have stakes which are quite different from others far away,” he said.

The external affairs minister said even as India’s growth serves as a lifting tide beyond its borders, the extended neighbourhood too is keen to revive its historical connections.

“Three decades ago, a Southeast Asia led by Singapore displayed that interest, laying the foundation of what then came to be known as the Act East policy,” he said.

“In the last decade, the United Arab Emirates has spearheaded an even deeper effort on the part of the Gulf kingdoms,” he added.

Jaishankar said the Gulf region houses India’s largest diaspora and it is among New Delhi’s key trade partners, as well as the dominant source of its energy needs.

“It is now increasingly investing in India’s growth and partnering it in collaborative ventures,” he said.

“The current conflict in the Middle-east is therefore as much a cause of anxiety to India as it is to others,” he said.

“Getting the balance right between countering terrorism, minimising civilian casualties, providing humanitarian support and promoting a two-State solution sums up our approach,” Jaishankar said.

India has been pitching for a two-State solution to the Palestine issue.

