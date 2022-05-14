Srinagar: Peaceful candlelight protests were held at many places in Kashmir Friday against the recent killings innocent people by the terrorists. A peaceful candlelight protest was held in Baramulla town against the recent killings of a Kashmiri Pandit employee and a police constable by the terrorists.

Transporters and trade union association members also held a similar candlelight protest in Tangmarg town.

Similar protests were held in Pattan, Kreeri, Mirgund, Bonyar and Gauntamulla in Baramulla district.

Members of civil society groups and trade union associations also held a candlelight protest march in Ganderbal district.

Protesters at all these places demanded an end to the killing of innocent and later dispersed peacefully.

A Kashmiri Pandit government employee, Rahul Bhat, was killed by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora town in Budgam district on Thursday.

The terrorists also recently killed a police constable, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, at Gudoora village in Pulwama district.