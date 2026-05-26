Ahmedabad: Two lion cubs in Gujarat’s Gir forest region have died due to suspected Babesia virus infection, while three other big cats succumbed to natural causes and infighting in separate incidents, state Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia said Tuesday.

Modhwadia, however, ruled out the possibility of any major epidemic or disease outbreak in Gir forest, the last abode of Asiatic lions.

“In view of reports claiming lions died from the Babesia virus, only two suspected lion deaths have been attributed to this viral infection. The remaining (three) lion deaths have occurred either due to infighting or other reasons,” the minister said in a statement.

Babesia virus spreads through ticks and can cause weakness, coughing and nasal discharge in affected animals, he informed.

“Forest department officials and teams of veterinary doctors are actively working to stop the spread of the Babesia virus,” Modhwadia said.

According to him, authorities are identifying suspected lions, collecting samples and providing treatment, while steps are also being taken to remove ticks from animals as part of preventive measures.

“The forest department is fully prepared and actively working to ensure that this disease does not spread further in the forest region. No one needs to worry,” the minister said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Jaipal Singh, who holds additional charge of the Head of Forest Force, said the deaths were isolated incidents and there was “nothing unusual” about them.

“Such incidents happen because the survival rate of cubs is generally only 50 per cent. However, due to increased veterinary facilities, surveillance and trackers who continuously monitor them, we have been able to keep the mortality rate very low,” Singh said.

He said the two cubs that died were very young, while two other lions died due to natural causes, and one succumbed after infighting.

“There is no cause for concern, and there is no epidemic or disease outbreak because both the cubs died at separate places in the Gir forest,” Singh said, adding that such incidents generally occur because of low immunity.

Earlier, 11 lions had died in Gujarat within a month in 2018 due to a combination of canine distemper virus (CDV) and protozoal infection.

The 2025 census recorded 891 Asiatic lions in Gujarat.