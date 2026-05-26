Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday intensified its probe into the alleged suspicious death case of model-turned-actress Twisha Sharma by meeting her family members at the Army Cantonment area in Bhopal after conducting an extensive inspection of the crime scene at the accused Samarth Singh’s residence.

The CBI team, which formally took over the investigation late Sunday, first visited the matrimonial home where Twisha allegedly died by suicide over dowry harassment by her in-laws, May 12.

Investigators were seen examining the rooftop area of the building and recording observations as part of the agency’s effort to reconstruct the sequence of events surrounding the death of the young woman.

Officials spent significant time at the residence, closely inspecting various portions of the house before proceeding to the Army Cantonment area, where Twisha’s family has been staying since May 13 after arriving from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources told IANS that the agency is likely to interrogate Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, later in the day at Katara Hills Police Station.

Samarth Singh, who was remanded to seven days’ police custody Saturday, had earlier been taken to the crime scene by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Madhya Pradesh Police Sunday night, shortly before the probe was handed over to the CBI.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Kailash Makwana, said the state police had conducted the investigation in accordance with established legal procedures before the case was transferred.

“State police, especially Bhopal Police, carried out the investigation as per established rules and procedures. Since the kin of the deceased had demanded it, we had agreed to hand over the case to the CBI,” Makwana told reporters in Bhopal Tuesday.

The case has drawn significant public attention in Madhya Pradesh and across the nation, with the CBI now expected to re-examine all evidence collected so far, including forensic findings, witness statements and digital records.