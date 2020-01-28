Chitrakonda: A home guard sustained critical injuries after being run over by a tractor at Gundawada panchayat under Chitrakonda police limits of Malkangiri district late Monday night.

The injured has been identified as Tuna Bairagi.

According to the police, Chitrakonda cops were carrying out night patrolling at Gundawada locality when they noticed a tractor speeding past the check post in a suspicious manner.

Suspecting cannabis smuggling, the officials gave a chase and tried to intercept the tractor that was moving towards Hansguda. Bairagi moved past the tractor and stood in front of it in an attempt to stop the vehicle, however, the tractor driver allegedly mowed him down.

The home guard sustained grievous injuries on his waist after being hit by the vehicle. He was immediately rushed to a Chitrakonda hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, police said.

The cops added that while two persons from the tractor were arrested, and the vehicle loaded with more than a quintal cannabis was seized, several others managed to run away. The cops are quizzing the arrested persons for more information pertaining to the smuggling network.

PNN