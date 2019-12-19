Kandhamal: Expediting raids on illegal cannabis farms, a special team comprising of police, excise and forest officials Thursday destroyed cannabis plantations worth over crores of rupees at several places in K Nuagaon of Kandhamal district.

In order to curb the smuggling and illegal trading of the contraband, K Nuagaon police along with the excise department and forest officials conducted raids and destroyed the cannabis cultivation.

During the raid, cannabis plantation on around 120 acre of land in Gochapada, Jaranga and Balipada was destroyed. The officials uprooted and destroyed several acres of fully-grown cannabis and set them on fire.

A case was also registered in this connection.

Meanwhile, police have initiated a probe to identify the cultivators of the cannabis plants. Cannabis cultivation and smuggling went up exponentially after Maoist activities started flourishing in the district.

PNN