Koraput: A joint team of Koraput Sadar and Padua police, District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Excise department officials Friday destroyed cannabis plantation on a 10 acres patch in the district, in presence of a local magistrate.

Koraput police have intensified their drive against illegal cultivation and supply of the contraband. The joint team got information from a reliable source that Ganja has been cultivated on acres of land in Godiput forest of the district.

Swinging into action, the team conducted a raid and destroyed the cannabis plants by setting them on fire.

Total cost of the destroyed cannabis would be more than Rs 10 crore in open market, a senior official who took part in the drive informed.

“We are conducting joint raids to destroy ganja plantations to stop its smuggling in the region. The special drive started Friday. This year, we target to completely destroy cannabis cultivation from Nandapur, Padua and Lamataput areas of Koraput,” Nandapur SDPO said.

PNN