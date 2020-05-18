Ayodhya: Priests in Ayodhya have demanded that temples be thrown open to pilgrims. They have also demanded an economic package for Vedic Brahmins, who are in deep distress due to paucity of ‘dakshina’ (offerings) due to the absence of devotees in the lockdown.

Mahant Kanhaiya Das, president of Ayodhya Sant Samiti, said, “If markets and liquor shops can be allowed to operate, then why are temples still shut? We demand that temples be allowed to open in the holy town in accordance with social distancing norms.”

Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple said, temples should be opened to enable devotees to invoke the divine and receive spiritual power to battle coronavirus.

Another group of seers demanded an economic package for Brahmins, who have lost all source of income due to the lockdown.

Pandit Kalkiram, president of Ram Dal Trust, an organization of Vedic Brahmins, on Sunday, submitted a memorandum to chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking government funds to help them tide over the crisis.

“There has been a lockdown since the past 54 days and donations have completely dried up. We are having problems in maintaining the temples,” he said.

Senior saints and seers, last week, had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath to allow opening of temples.

The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad chief, Mahant Narendra Giri, had also written to the Prime Minister in this regard.

IANS