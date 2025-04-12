Kolkata: Stating that it cannot keep its eyes closed when such situations come up, the Calcutta High Court Saturday ordered deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, which has been hit by violence allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The court said citizens must be provided with adequate security and protection to ensure peace and order in the region.

At least three people were killed in the clashes and more than 100 have been arrested in connection with the violence.

A division bench, presided over by Justice Soumen Sen, ordered deployment of CAPF in the affected areas of Murshidabad to assist in restoring normalcy.

The central forces will operate in coordination with the state administration.

The court also instructed both the state government and the Centre to submit detailed reports on the situation.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing April 17.

A special bench comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury was constituted by the Chief Justice to urgently hear a petition filed by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, seeking the deployment of central forces in the district.

Seven companies of BSF have been deployed in strife-hit Suti, Dhuliyan and Samserganj areas of Murshidabad, the state lawyer told the court.

Adhikari’s lawyer, however, alleged that the BSF personnel were not being deployed properly to control the situation.

The bench heard the petition on a court holiday on Saturday considering the urgency of the situation.

The petitioner also prayed for investigation into incidents of violence and arson at Murshidabad by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Appearing for the state, senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee submitted before the court that the situation was under control and police were adequately dealing with it.

Opposing the prayer of Adhikari, he said senior officers and a large number of police forces were deployed in the affected areas.

Banerjee said the DGP was also going to Murshidabad.

He further claimed that the petition was politically motivated since it was made by Adhikari and another person owing allegiance to the opposition BJP.

Reacting after the order, Adhikari expressed gratitude to the judiciary for specially fixing the matter for hearing on a holiday and passing directions for the safety of life and property.

“They (the judiciary) were acting as per the Constitution,” he said.

Governor CV Ananda Bose Saturday night welcomed the Calcutta High Court’s directive for the deployment of CAPF in violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district.

“I have been told about the deployment of CAPF in the riot-affected areas of Bengal, including Murshidabad. I am glad that the Calcutta High Court stepped in and given the appropriate decision in appropriate time,” the Governor said in a video message released by Raj Bhavan.

Bose further said, “Immediately upon receipt of the information of the riot, as a Governor, I took it up with the competent authorities in the Government of India and the state government. I also discussed the situation with various members of the political parties,” he added.

