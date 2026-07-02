New Delhi: Capgemini has announced temporary closure of its on-campus daycare facility in Bengaluru after allegations of child abuse at the centre surfaced, the company said in a statement.

“Capgemini’s foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families,” it said.

The company further added that it is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts.

“As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility,” the statement said.

Moreover, reports claim that an FIR has been registered against five women caregivers under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The daycare facility is located at the IT company’s HAL campus in Brookfield, Bengaluru.

Police said the alleged incidents came to light after videos purportedly showing abuse inside the childcare centre circulated on WhatsApp.

According to the FIR, which was registered on June 29 at the HAL police station based on a complaint filed by a district child protection unit official, five caregivers have been named in the case.

The complaint alleged that the caregivers physically mistreated and threatened toddlers when they cried.

The children involved are believed to be between two and three years old.

The FIR further alleged that some children were sprayed with water in their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locked inside bathrooms, made to sit on western-style toilets and placed inside a front-loading washing machine.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the allegations.

Earlier in January, Capgemini announced to cut up to 2,400 jobs in France, representing about 6 per cent of its workforce in the country as the IT services company grapples with weak demand in key sectors in its home market, according to a report.

IANS