BHUBANESWAR: The third edition of Paripurnaa Dance Festival was organised by Guru Debaprasad Das Foundation at Bhanja Kala Mandap here Tuesday.

The programme was held to commemorate the 33rd death anniversary of Late Guru Debaprasad Das. It was inaugurated by Minister of Culture and Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi. Member of Juvinine Justive board Namrata Chhadda and Superintendent of State Museum Jayanti Ratha graced the occasion as Guests of Honour.

“It may be noted that Guru Debaprasad Das Foundation has been working relentlessly to popularise ‘Mahari’ dance and ‘Abhinay’. The memories of Das are being kept alive through this award ceremony,” said superintendent of State Museum Jayanti Ratha.

It was a special occasion as the day also marked Guru Purnima. Artistes presented a number of amazing Odissi acts to offer their tributes to Das. His daughter Bipanchi Das, who is a remarkable talent in her own right, was present on the occasion.

Eminent Mahari dancer and student of Guru Pankaj Charan Das Rupashree Mohapatra said, “I have collected the essence of Odissi dance from late Guruji. Today I will perform on ‘Braja Rajkumar’ from the Mahari Gharana of Odissi dance. It’s based on Radha and Krishna’s love and dedication for each other.”

Guru Manjushree Panda, a student of Guru Debaprasad Das, performed on ‘Mohone Deli Chahen Go’ where Radha is telling her friends about Lord Krishna. The highlight of the programme was the felicitation of dance exponent Guru Aloka Kanungo who received the third Paripurnaa award amidst a huge round of applause.

Speaking to Orissa Post, she said, “It’s a dream come true to receive such a grand award on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. I am blessed and have no words to express my gratitude.”

Other performers of the evening were Murchhana Mohanty and Guru Sonali Mohapatra. The show was anchored by Mrutunjay Rath. Many Odissi dance lovers and students of Debangana attended the programme. Debaprasad Das foundation’s President Santosh Pradhan proposed the vote of thanks.