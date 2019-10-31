BHUBANESWAR: A state-level observance of ‘Rastriya Sankalpa Diwas’ was conducted at Jayadev Bhawan here by Information & Public Relations Department, Odisha, Thursday.

The observance celebrated the achievement of the first women Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi who is fondly remembered as the ‘Iron lady of India’. Addressing the audience of the occasion, the guests said that her contribution to India in the field of national security was remarkable.

“We should all pledge to live a simple life and work for the security and integrity of the nation,” said Ashok Kumar Dash, Vice-Chairman, Higher Secondary Education of Odisha, attending the meeting as speaker. He also said that Indira Gandhi had dedicated her life for the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. “We should work devotedly to make our country proud,” he added.

Krupasindhu Mishra, director, I&PR, while focusing on the life history of Indira Gandhi, stated that we should all pledge to work for the nation. While citing the epics Ramayan and Mahabharat, he told our country has the culture of sacrifice. With application of science and technology, we should work for progress of our nation.

Participants of debate and essay competitions held on the occasion were awarded with prizes. Niranjan Sethi, Add. Director, I&PR, give the introductory speech whereas the vote of thanks was offered by Bipin Bihari Bariki, joint director of the department.

Patriotic songs were presented by Prasanta Padhy and his Group. The meeting was attended by intellectuals and students from various school and colleges.