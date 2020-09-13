Chris Evans accidentally posted something he shouldn’t have on Instagram, so let’s enjoy the jokes while respecting his privacy.

The Avengers and Not Another Teen Movie star’s iPhone camera roll made its way into a now-deleted Instagram post on Saturday. It included a private photo that you should absolutely not seek out. We’re being totally serious; he deserves privacy just as much as any of us. Chris, if you’re reading this, we have a guide for safely storing nude photos.

Before sharing Chris Evans nude, remember that the actor suffered an anxiety disorder with the rise of his Hollywood career and even refused to be Captain America on several occasions for fear that fame would affect him and his family.#ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/J6PeEDAJYJ — Marvel Fans Forever (@MarvelFansFore1) September 13, 2020

He apparently had also saved a meme of his own face with a vulgar phrase that starts with the words “Guard That” followed by a word that should have cost Donald Trump the presidency in 2016.

The only pictures of Chris Evans that need to be trending🥰#ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/eZKApw3wcB — Shekiba (@shekibaaz) September 13, 2020

That said, Twitter brought jokes, as it always does. You can innocently enjoy some laughs without seeking out private materials that were not meant for your eyes. Here are just a few of the best tweets about it, including a couple from Mashable’s own Marvel’s Avengers reviewer Alexis Nedd and chief Chris Evans correspondent Nicole Gallucci.