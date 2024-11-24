Bhubaneswar: The felicitation of grassroots climate activists at Dharitri Youth Conclave 2024 at Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar Sunday was just the beginning of a memorable evening as the event reached a crescendo with a spellbinding performance by the members of Pune-based Indie rock band Agnee and Mumbai-based music band Kabir Café.

The two-hour show captivated the crowd, particularly during vocalist Neeraj Arya’s rendition of ‘Kya Bole Re’. The performance brought hundreds in the audience join the beats with their blinking flashlights, creating a mesmerising visual rhythm.

Accompanied by a full-fledged orchestra with instrumentalists hailing from Kashmir to Kanyakumari – from Britto Khangchian of Manipal to Piyush Acharya of Mumbai, Neeraj Arya from Delhi, and Vishnu Das from Kerala – the artists performed a setlist crafted for the connoisseurs.

Opening with ‘Chadariya Jheeni’, they performed everything that a true music lover could ask for. The platter featured hits like ‘Muniya Pinjre Wali’, ‘Ghat Ghat Mein’, ‘Fakiri’, to name a few. A standout moment came with ‘Mat Kar Maya Ko Ahankar’, an evocative melody urging the relinquishment of ego and material pride. The melodious night concluded with ‘Aahatein’, where Hrishikesh Datar struck a right chord with the audience with his soulful voice accompanied by the poignant harmonium of Piyush Mishra and Vishnu Das’ entrancing electric violin.

While the event had no formal theme, Kabir Café founder Neeraj took a moment to share with the audience that Kabir Café binds together the values of religious unity and integrity, drawn from the eponymous saint who preached the same among his followers.

Highlighting the values propounded by Kabir, Neeraj said it is essential for all to walk the path of ‘righteousness’. “Kabir said it,” Neeraj said.

Debadurllav Harichandan, OP