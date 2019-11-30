Mumbai: in a bizarre incident, an owner of a Porsche 911 worth Rs 2 crore was fined Rs 9.80 lakh fine in Ahmedabad West. The sports car was caught by the traffic police for not having valid documents and legal number plates.

According to reports, the fine was slapped on the owner for not having valid document and number plates on the car.

During a routine checking in Ahmedabad West. Porsche 911 was caught by PSI MB Virja. The vehicle had No Number Plate and Valid Documents. Vehicle detained and slapped fine of Rs. 9 Lakh 80 Thousand (9,80,000 INR). #AhmedabadPolice #Rules4All pic.twitter.com/runtd5k8dX — Ahmedabad Police (@AhmedabadPolice) November 29, 2019

“The vehicle had no number plate and valid documents. Vehicle detained and slapped a fine of Rs 9 lakh 80 thousand (9,80,000 INR),” tweeted Ahmedabad Police Friday.

The silver colour car was stopped by the traffic police at Helmet crossroad in Ahmedabad as it did not have number plates, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tejas Patel, said.

“We have come to know that the transport officials calculated all the pending dues, taxes and penalty on the car and slapped a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh. We will release the vehicle only after its owner pays the fine and shows us the receipt,” he added.

No sooner Ahmedabad police posted a tweet, it has gone viral with several comments and retweets.