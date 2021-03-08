Bhubaneswar: A women’s car rally was organised by Seva Prayas foundation in the city here on the eve of International Women’s Day.

The theme of International women’s Day-2021 is ‘Choose To Challenge’. “A challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change. So, let’s all choose challenge. Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world. We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements,” said Linkan Subudhi, founder of Seva Prayas Foundation.

Namrata Chadha, director of Seva Prayas Foundation, said this rally is also a fund-raising event for project ‘SPF eSHiksha’ to set up a digital classroom for the students of two villages of Nayagarh district. These students do not have mobile phones and laptops for online studies, she added.

The 15-km rally started from Janata Maidan and passed through Jaydev Vihar, Acharya Vihar, Vani Vihar and Rasulgarh, before culminating near Utkal Kanika Galleria at Kalpana Square.

On the occasion, seven women personalities were awarded with ‘Kalinga Biraangana’ awards in seven different categories.

Similarly, a walkathon was also organised by Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar and Odisha Trekkers’ Club for the cause of women’s empowerment and positive health on the eve of International Women’s day

Moreover, a host of events will be organised in the Capital City Monday to mark the occasion. A bike rally, titled #Ride For Women’s Pride, will be organised by city women bikers’ group, WE -The Road Queens, in association with the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar.

The all-women bike rally will highlight the contribution of women during Covid- 19 pandemic. “The bike rally will make people remember the exemplary role played by women health workers and women staff during the pandemic. Women doctors, health professionals, journalists and teachers have contributed a lot to our fight against the deadly virus,” said Sangeeta Sahoo of We-The Road queens.

Similarly, an event would be organised at Master Canteen Square in the city to observe the International Women’s Day. The event would highlight issues related to gender violence, sources said.

PNN