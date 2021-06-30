Paradip: Some local fishermen found the carcass of a rare species of dolphin Wednesday morning on the shore at Paradip.

According to a source, the species is usually known as long-snouted spinner dolphin ‘Stenella’ which is a genus of aquatic mammals in Delphinidae. The family is informally called oceanic dolphins.

The male dolphin was around 4.5 feet in length and would weigh around 20 to 25 kilogram. The dolphin had already died when it was spotted by local fishermen near gate No 5 of Paradip Port.

Some youths buried the carcass after it was found on the beach.

Later, Kujang forest officials reached the spot after getting information about it. The officials seized the recovered dolphin’s carcass and sent it for postmortem. Reason behind the death of the aquatic animal can be ascertained only after the report comes in, a forest official said.

Notably, the Stenella dolphins are rarely found in the Bay of Bengal. The species are usually seen in temperate and tropical oceans.

PNN