Los Angeles: American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, better known by her stage name Cardi B, has announced that she is expecting her third child amid reports that she is divorcing rapper-husband Offset.

Cardi B, 31, shared a post on her Instagram handle Thursday evening where she is seen gently placing her hand on the baby bump as she stands in a red attire. The caption of the post began, “With every ending comes a new beginning!”

Addressing her unborn child, the musician said, she was grateful “to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!… You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

“I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through,” she concluded.

This is her third pregnancy. She and Offset already have six-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave. B and Offset, 32, tied the knot in 2017.

It was reported that the singer is heading for divorce on the same day she announced her third pregnancy.