Bhubaneswar: If everything goes as per plan, the civil construction and installation of equipment for the cardiac care hospital at Jharsuguda will be completed by March 2021.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das and Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy reviewed the progress of the work at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary Health & Family Welfare PK Mohapatra outlined the issues for discussion.

National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit said, “The hospital is being set up on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) is providing financial support for construction of the facility and installation of equipment. The required land of 5.05 acre has been provided by district administration.”

Care Hospital has been selected as the PPP partner through an appropriate bidding process for operation and management of the hospital. It will be a 100-bed specialised cardiac care hospital in which around 50 per cent of the beds will be available for the patients having Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) cards, she said.

The super specialty hospital will have facilities like radiation oncology, linear accelerator, branchy therapy, nuclear medicine, PET CT, MRI, CT Scan, mammography, X-Ray, CR System, ultrasound and blood bank.

Review showed, presently the construction work has been expedited. The Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) has also started the process for procurement of the equipment. The suggestions for dedicated electricity and water supply for the hospital was also discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, Das directed the officials to ensure construction of residential quarters for doctors and paramedics on the hospital premises itself. Jharsuguda Collector and executive engineer were directed to prepare separate estimates for the quarters.

The Chief Secretary emphasised on quality service, day-to-day operation, management and upkeep of the hospital. He directed the PPP cell functioning under the Finance department to work out definite procedures for these requirements as per the conditions of PPP agreement.

Tripathy also ordered to put in place definite institutional framework for operation and management before completion of the construction.