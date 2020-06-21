Mumbai: A complaint has been filed against Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty in a court in Bihar on charges of abetting the suicide of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi in Muzaffarpur, filed a petition in the CJM court Saturday.

It is a well known fact that Rhea and Sushant were in a relationship.

The case will be heard June 24. Kundan alleges that Rhea implicated Sushant in her love. Later, it benefitted her career, and after accomplishing her work, she started exploiting Sushant financially and mentally. Sushant was shocked by Rhea’s change in behavior and got depressed which forced the actor to commit suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai.

This is the second petition filed before the CJM’s court in the north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur in connection with the death of the Patna-born actor.

Earlier this week, a local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed a similar petition naming Bollywood bigwigs Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor as accused. Ojha had alleged that the heavyweights had tried to stall the career of the upcoming star.

Kumar has accused Rhea of “financial and mental exploitation” of Rajput. “My client is a huge fan of Rajput and has been deeply distressed by his suicide. He has filed his complaint under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud),” Kumar’s lawyer said.

Kundan Kumar’s lawyer said that ‘Kundan has always been a big fan of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kundan became very sad after hearing the news of his suicide.

According to the information, Sushant and Rhea were to get married by the end of this year. Not only this, both were looking for a new home in Mumbai. Sushant was in depression for the last few months. He was also undergoing treatment by a doctor but for a long time he stopped taking medicines. Police investigation is going on in the case. Police has questioned more than 12 people, including Rhea.

Earlier, an advocate filed a similar complaint against eight prominent personalities of Hindi film industry including Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in connection with Rajput’s death June 14.

The death of 34-year-old Rajput has triggered furious reactions across the state. Some political figures like former MPs Lovely Anand and Pappu Yadav have demanded a CBI probe into the suicide.