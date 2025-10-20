Muniguda: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel seized Rs 90 lakh in cash from two trains during a special operation between Kesinga and Titilagarh railway stations and detained three individuals, sources said Sunday.

The suspects and the cash were handed over to the Income Tax department for investigation. The operation targeted illegal transportation of goods and unaccounted cash.

While inspecting Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Express (No. 18573) Thursday, RPF officers K. Swayam Prakash, Hanuman Singh, and Shailendra Kumar found Naresh Kumar Agrawal of Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district carrying Rs 20 lakh in cash. Agrawal, who claimed the money was for his nephew’s wedding, provided only an Aadhaar card copy and mobile number, lacking valid documentation. He was detained and transferred to the Sambalpur Income Tax department.

RPF officers inspecting Dharti Aaba Superfast Express (No. 22838) Friday discovered Umesh Prasad of Gaya in Bihar and Prabhat Kumar Sahu of Khunti in Jharkhand carrying cash worth Rs 70 lakh. The duo admitted to transporting the cash from Kesinga to Ranchi for their employer but failed to provide supporting documents, offering only Aadhaar copies, mobile numbers, and PAN details.

They were also handed over to the Sambalpur Income Tax department. RPF Sub-Inspector K. Swayam Prakash said the investigation into the source of the recovered cash continues.

PNN