From a man catching fish using a sandal to a bear playing the trumpet in the middle of the road, these viral moments captured on camera will make you question reality as you know it.

A compilation of viral videos, uploaded by X (formerly Twitter) user Learn Something (@cooltechtipz), has garnered lakhs of views on the social media platform.

In the comment section of the video, titled ‘Skills on the Edge of Risk’, one user wrote, “Some of those are next level!!”

Another user commented, “Humans are amazing at times.”

Watch the compilation of viral videos here:

Skills on the edge of risk pic.twitter.com/cPCp0zrvZL — Learn Something (@cooltechtipz) February 9, 2025

These unbelievable moments have left viewers stunned, proving once again that the internet never fails to surprise. From jaw-dropping skills to bizarre encounters, viral videos continue to blur the line between reality and illusion. As social media users share and react to these extraordinary clips, they spark conversations, debates, and even laughter. Whether it’s sheer talent, an unexpected twist, or just something completely out of the ordinary, these moments remind us why the internet remains a treasure trove of the unexpected.

PNN