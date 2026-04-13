Bhubaneswar: The Catering Association of Odisha (CAO) has raised serious concern over what it termed an “acute crisis” in the state’s catering sector, citing a severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders that has disrupted operations across Odisha.

Terming the situation “unsustainable,” association chairman Anup Kumar Bagaei warned that if immediate corrective measures are not taken, the body would be compelled to launch a statewide agitation along with affected workers and their families.

Addressing a press conference here Sunday, association representatives said more than 2,000 catering units and over one lakh workers dependent on the industry are facing uncertainty due to the non-availability of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders.

They also attributed the disruption to supply chain issues, reportedly linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which have further aggravated the situation.

According to association president Binaya Bhusan Pattnaik, the industry—already hit hard by losses during the Covid-19 pandemic—is now struggling to sustain day-to-day operations.

He claimed that many catering units have been forced to partially or completely shut down due to the shortage.

While the government has maintained that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders, the association alleged that gas agencies across the state are failing to ensure an adequate supply of commercial cylinders, leading to confusion among business owners.

CAO Secretary Debi Prasad Rath said a delegation had earlier met Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, who assured a prompt resolution.

However, the association claimed that even after seven days, no concrete steps have been taken to address the crisis.

Caterers also pointed to a dual challenge—the risk of legal action for using domestic 14 kg LPG cylinders for commercial purposes, and the continued shortage of 19 kg commercial cylinders—leaving businesses with no viable operational alternative.