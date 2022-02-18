New Delhi: The CBI has arrested an AAP municipal councillor in Delhi for allegedly accepting bribe. It has been alleged that the councillor was taking the bribe for permitting the laying of a building roof unhindered, officials said on Friday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacting to the arrest of Geeta Rawat said ‘strictest action’ should be taken against her if she has done ‘anything wrong’. However, AAP hoped that the CBI will investigate the case in an impartial manner.

The central probe agency booked Rawat, municipal councillor, Ward 10-E, East Delhi Municipal Council (EDMC), and an unidentified person on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant, officials said.

After getting the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and arrested a vendor operating near Rawat’s office who was allegedly acting at her behest, they informed.

“The complainant on the specific directions of the accused handed over the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 to a vendor and the same was recovered from him. Both the accused were caught. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused. Both the arrested accused will be produced before a competent court in Delhi,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The AAP quickly responded to the arrest of its councillor, which came just days before the February 20 Assembly elections in Punjab. The party is making all-out efforts to win a majority in the Punjab polls.

“Whether it is a councilor or an MLA or an MP, strictest punishment should be given to anyone committing corruption in public office. Such an example should be set that one would think a hundred times before indulging in corruption,” the party said in a statement. It asserted that it has always been against corruption.