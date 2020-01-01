New Delhi: The CBI arrested Wednesday an Additional Director General (ADG) of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Chander Shekhar and a middleman in connection with Rs 25 lakh bribery case, officials said. Searches are going on at the residences and offices here, and in Noida and Ludhiana, they said.

According to the DRI web site, Chander Shekhar is posted as ADG, Ludhiana.

The agency had arrested the middleman while he was allegedly receiving the bribe on behalf of the officer, CBI officials informed. During the questioning, the middleman told the sleuths that the bribe was allegedly for the officer.

The agency suspects it to be a part payment of a huge bribe which was discussed between the two, they said.

Details to follow