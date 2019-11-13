New Delhi: The CBI and ED Wednesday sought more time to file the response on the bail application of alleged ‘middleman’ Christian Michel in the Rs 3,600 crore Agusta Westland VVIP chopper scam in the Delhi High Court.

After the submission of advocate D.P. Singh, appearing for CBI and ED in AgustaWestland case, Justice Anu Malhotra posted the matter for November 29. Earlier the court had issued the notice to both agencies.

Meanwhile, advocate Singh also apprised the court that the CBI is filing a massive chargesheet in a few days related to AgustaWestland case which will have the names of several public servants and bureaucrats also.