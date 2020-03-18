New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet in an Assam court against Rose Valley group chairman Gautam Kundu and others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 180 crore belonging to depositors from the state who were lured to invest in ponzi schemes, officials said Wednesday.

The chargesheet against Kundu, company’s managing director Shibamoy Dutta and directors Ashok Kumar Saha and Ram Lal Goswami was filed in the court of special judicial magistrate, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati.

Besides the individuals, three companies – Rose Valley Real Estate and Construction, Rose Valley Hotels and Entertainment and Land Bank India – were also chargesheeted for alleged conspiracy, cheating and other charges under under the IPC, the officials said. This is first chargesheet regarding activities of Rose Valley in Assam.

“During investigation it was established that Kundu and other accused collected huge public fund of Rs 592.48 crore in the form of deposits by issuing certificates in the name of plot bookings, providing hotel accommodation facilities etc. from a large number of investors from Jorhat division of Assam,” an official said. “The company cheated the investors by not returning their funds and interest on their deposits,” he added.

PTI