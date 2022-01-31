New Delhi: The CBI nabbed Monday senior IAS officer Paramjit Singh, who is posted as the Director of Punjab Roadways. Paramjit Singh was arrested for allegedly taking Rs 2,00,000 bribe for recommending the name of an officer for promotion, officials said. The CBI had carried out a raid where Paramjit was allegedly receiving the bribe money for recommending the officer’s name to Punjab’s transport department principal secretary for promotion, CBI officials said.

The person from whom Parambir had allegedly demanded the bribe approached the CBI with a complaint, they informed.

“It was alleged that the complainant was due for promotion to the rank of general manager, for which a DPC was constituted in January, 2022. The Director (Paramjit Singh) was part of the said DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee),” officials said.

“It was further alleged that the accused demanded bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant for recommending his name to Principal Secretary, Transport, Government of Punjab, for promotion to the rank of General Manager,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

It was also alleged that the bribe amount was negotiated and the accused agreed to accept Rs 2,00,000, he informed.

“The said Director (Paramjit), Punjab Roadways, Chandigarh allegedly threatened the complainant to bear the consequences in case the said bribe amount was not paid to him,” Joshi said.

After getting a complaint and preliminary verification, the CBI laid a trap at the location where the alleged bribe money was to be paid. The team raided the location after getting the signal and caught Paramjit while allegedly accepting Rs 2,00,000, Joshi informed.

“Searches are also being conducted on the premises of the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali,” Joshi added.