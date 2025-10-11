Rourkela/Bondamunda: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths Friday arrested a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a woman scrap dealer at Bisra Chowk in Rourkela. Officials seized the chemically treated currency notes from the accused, identified as Mohammad Asrar. After preliminary questioning, CBI officers took him to Bhubaneswar around 7pm.

According to sources, Asrar had been repeatedly demanding bribes from a woman scrap dealer and harassing her. She lodged a complaint with the CBI.

As part of a planned trap, Asrar met the woman around 9 am Friday at a fruit stall near the Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium at Bisra Chowk to collect the money. CBI officials, who were already in position, caught him red-handed and seized the tainted notes. The CBI team later searched the RPF police station and barracks at Bondamunda.

They examined the room where Asrar was staying and questioned senior officials. During interrogation, Asrar claimed he was collecting the bribe on behalf of other RPF personnel. Sources said multiple complaints have been registered against him in the past, including allegations of collecting monthly payments from mafia groups.